Pope Francis said on Tuesday that persecution and discrimination against religious minorities are “unacceptable” and “inhumane” acts.

The pope also declared that “religious freedom is not limited to freedom of worship, that is, to worship on the day prescribed by its holy books.” Pope Francis’ message was made in a video with the first prayer intention this year.

“How is it possible that today many religious minorities suffer discrimination or persecution? How do we allow that in this highly civilized society there are people who are persecuted simply for publicly professing their faith? This is not only unacceptable, it is inhumane, it is insane,” he said.

“As human beings, we have so many things in common that we can coexist, welcoming differences with the joy of being brothers. May a small difference, or a substantial difference like the religious one, not obscure the great unity of being brothers. Let’s choose the path of being brothers. fraternity. Because either we are brothers, or we all lost,” he added.

“Let us pray that people who suffer discrimination and religious persecution find in the societies in which they live the recognition and dignity that comes from being brothers and sisters,” concluded the Pope.

Pope laments lack of vaccines in poor countries

Also on Tuesday, Pope Francis lamented the inequalities that exist in access to health care, especially in the poorest countries, where, according to him, “receiving adequate treatment remains a luxury”.

In a message on the occasion of the XXX World Day of the Sick, which has the theme “Be merciful as your Father is merciful”, the pontiff also criticized “the lack of availability of vaccines” against Covid-19.

“I am thinking, above all, of the inhabitants of the poorest regions of the planet, where it is sometimes necessary to travel long distances to find health centers that, despite limited resources, offer everything they have at their disposal,” he said.

In the message, Francisco thanked the local churches for their work, but reiterated that “there is still a long way to go to ensure that all sick people, especially in places and situations of greatest poverty and exclusion, receive the health care they need. , as well as pastoral accompaniment”.

The pope also recalled all the sick who, “during this time of pandemic, lived the last stage of their lives in the solitude of an intensive care unit”, with no loved ones around.

For this reason, he asked all health workers to keep in mind that “the patient is always more important than his illness, and for this reason any therapeutic approach cannot take place without listening to the patient, his story, his anguishes and their fears”.

Along these lines, Francisco highlighted that “even when it is not possible to cure, it is always possible to take care, comfort and make people feel a closeness that shows interest in the person, and not in their pathology”.

Finally, the pontiff emphasized the importance of the presence of witnesses of God’s charity who show the “mercy of the Father” towards the sick and health centers opened by the Christian community.