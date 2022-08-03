





By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Wednesday that he felt the pain of survivors of Canada’s boarding system “like slaps” and that the Catholic Church must take responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase cultures. indigenous.

The pope dedicated his address at the weekly general audience to his trip last week to Canada, where he made a historic apology for the church’s role in boarding schools, which operated from 1870 to 1996.

More than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and taken to educational boarding schools. Catholic religious orders administered most of them under the assimilation policy of successive Canadian governments.

Children were beaten for speaking their native languages ​​and many were sexually abused in a system that the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission called “cultural genocide”.

The pope encountered indigenous survivors along the way, and on the final day, elderly survivors from boarding schools in Iqaluit, capital of the isolated arctic territory of Nunavut, told their stories at a private meeting.

“I guarantee that in these meetings, especially in the last one, I had to feel the pain of these people, like slaps, how they lost (so much), how the elderly lost their children and didn’t know where they ended up, because of this assimilation policy”, Francis said in offhand comments.

“It was a very painful moment, but we had to face it, we have to face our mistakes and our sins,” he said.







