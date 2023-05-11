Francisco claims that Cristina Kirchner’s government wanted to “cut off his head” because of actions in the Argentine dictatorship

Pope Francis claimed that the government of the then president of Argentina (now vice president) Cristina Kirchner pressured 3 judges so that he, when he was still archbishop in Buenos Aires, would be convicted of actions during the dictatorship in the country. The conversation with Jesuits in Hungary was released this Tuesday (May 9, 2023).

The Pontiff gave details of a statement he had to give to Justice on account of the kidnapping of priests Orlando Yorio and Franz Jalics, in 1976, accused by the military of having links with guerrillas.

Then-Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis witnessed what happened on November 8, 2010. At the time, journalist Horacio Verbitsky, linked to the Kirchner government, accused Bergoglio of having “handed over” the priests to their captors.

“They gave me the possibility to choose the place to do the interrogation. I chose to do it in the Episcopate. It lasted four hours and ten minutes. One of the judges was very insistent on my behavior. … In the end, my innocence was proved. In the neighborhood where I worked, there was a guerrilla cell. But the two Jesuits had nothing to do with them: they were pastors, not politicians.”said the Pope.

the statements they were published by the magazine La Civiltá Cattolica on the 3rd. During interrogation, Francisco replied to the judges that he had interceded for Orlando Yorio and Franz Jalics before the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla and his deputy, Admiral Eduardo Massera.

Still in the conversation with the Hungarian Jesuits, which took place on April 29, the Pope revealed that, after he became leader of the Vatican, the judges revealed that they had been pressured by the government to give a conviction.

“Yes, I deserve judgment for my sins, but I want to be clear on this point. Another of the three judges also came and clearly told me that he had been instructed by the government to convict me.”.

When elected Pope in 2013, Francis faced criticism in Argentina for many considering that the Pontiff had not done enough for the disappeared, with some accusing him of complicity and omission.

“But I want to add that when Jalics and Yorio were arrested by the military, the situation in Argentina was confused, and it wasn’t clear what should be done. I did what I felt I had to do to defend them. It was a very painful situation.”he concluded.