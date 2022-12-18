Pope Francis said this Sunday (Dec.18, 2022) that he has already left a letter of resignation ready in case he has sudden health problems that leave him “disabled” for the function. The statement was in interview to the Spanish portal ABC.

“I have already signed my resignation”, said the leader of the Catholic Church, when asked what he would do if he was unable to exercise the papacy.

The Supreme Pontiff said that he handed the document to the then Vatican Secretary of State, Tarcisio Bertone, as soon as he took over the leadership of the Church in 2013.

“I signed and said: ‘In case of impediment for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation’”, declared.

“This is the first time I say that”, said the pope. “Now someone will ask Bertone: ‘Give me the piece of paper!’ He probably handed it over to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the new Secretary of State.”

The procedure of having a letter of resignation ready was also adopted by Pope Paul VI, who exercised the papacy from 1963 to 1978.

Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, resigned from the papacy in 2013 saying his frail health and advanced age would not be up to the demands of the post. It was the first resignation of a pope in over 600 years.