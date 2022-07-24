By Philip Pullella

ON BOARD A PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday he looks forward to visiting Ukraine in his efforts to try to end a five-month war he has repeatedly regretted.

“I have a great desire to go to Kiev,” the pope said when asked about a possible future trip to Ukraine. He was speaking on the papal plane to journalists traveling with him from Rome to Canada.

No pope has ever visited Moscow, and Francis has repeatedly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last month he implicitly accused Moscow of waging a “cruel and senseless war of aggression”.

In an exclusive interview earlier this month, the pontiff told Reuters he hoped to be able to go to Moscow and Kiev soon after his trip to Canada.

After the interview, the Kremlin said it had not had substantive contact with the Vatican about a possible visit while Ukraine renewed its invitation to the pontiff.

The pope was flying on Sunday to Edmonton, capital of Alberta, at the start of a trip to Canada, in which he intends to apologize for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in schools where many indigenous children have been abused.

“This is a journey of penance. Let’s just say that’s your spirit,” he told reporters in his traditional remarks at the start of the flight.

The week-long visit will include at least five encounters with native peoples, as Francis fulfills a pledge to apologize in his homeland for the Church’s role in state-sanctioned schools that sought to erase indigenous cultures.

It will also be a test of the pope’s health. He had to cancel a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in early July because of a knee problem that recently forced him to use a wheelchair and a cane.

Despite his knee injury, the 85-year-old pope was in good spirits and greeted and joked with members of the press.

While there were initial doubts as to whether he would move through sections of the aircraft, he said “I think I can do that” and walked normally, using a cane.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella)