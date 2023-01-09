Francis, today in audience with Father Georg. Tomorrow the meeting with Prime Minister Meloni

The hearings did not end, for Pope Francis, until after the Diplomatic Corps has received today, January 9, Monsignor Georg Ganswein. It’s about the first meeting in the aftermath of the allegations by the prefect of the Pontifical Household and personal secretary of the Pope Emeritus who, in an imminently released book, traces the difficult relationship with Pope Francis, recounting that he was shocked when the latter made him a halved prefect. Obviously, the topics discussed in the audience are not known, but in recent days Father Georg, in an interview with Die Tagespot, had revealed that the stricture made by Bergoglio on the Latin mass would have been a pain for Ratzinger. On the other hand, the Pope, at the Angelus on Sunday 8 January, while never mentioning Ganswein, used eloquent words saying that “chatter is a lethal weapon“, adding: “Let’s ask ourselves: am I a person who divides or shares? Am I a disciple of the love of Jesus or a disciple of the gossip that divides?”.

And tomorrowJanuary 10, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also expected in the Vatican.

Pope, the complaint about migrants: “It is unacceptable to proceed in random order. The Mediterranean is a large cemetery”





Pope Bergoglio takes care of migrants and Iran, meeting the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See. And he does so by recalling a theme sadly common to both, the death.﻿The migration is an issue for which “proceeding in random order is not admissible – denounces the Pontiff – To understand it, just look at the Mediterraneanwhich became a big cemetery. Those broken lives are the emblem of the sinking of our civilization, as I was able to recall during my trip to Malta last spring”.

“In Europe – he underlines – it is urgent to strengthen the regulatory framework, through the approval of the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, so that we can implement adequate policies to welcome, accompany, promote and integrate migrants. At the same time, solidarity requires that the necessary assistance and care operations for the shipwrecked do not weigh entirely on the populations of the main landing points”.

Pope Francis on Iran: “More dignity and abolition of the death penalty”

And Pope Francis launches a new appeal also regarding the dramatic situation in Iran, where the “right to life is threatened and the death penalty continues to be practicedfollowing recent demonstrations calling for greater respect for the dignity of women“. A cry for life that is addressed, in general, to all countries that still practice capital punishment: “It cannot be used for an alleged state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent, nor does it offer justice to the victims, but it only feeds the thirst for vengeance – the Pontiff articulates – I therefore appeal that the death penalty, which is always inadmissible because it threatens the inviolability and dignity of the person, be abolished in the legislation of all the countries of the world. forget that until the last moment, a person can convert and can change”.

