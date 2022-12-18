Home page politics

Pope Francis (archive image) © Evandro Inetti/ZUMA/dpa

The Catholic Church leader has revealed that he signed a conditional resignation back in 2013.

According to his own statements, Pope Francis prepared for a possible resignation for health reasons in the year he took office. He signed a letter of resignation for the case back in 2013, the head of the Catholic Church said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper published on Sunday (December 18). ABC.

Pope Francis said he gave the letter to former Cardinal Secretary of State Tarcisio Bertone before he retired in 2013. “I told him, ‘In case of medical impediment or whatever, here’s my resignation. You have it.” He wanted this to be known, Francis said. However, he does not know what Bertone did with the letter.

Pope Francis on the burdens of his office: “Save your strength a little”

Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday, has been suffering from pain in his right knee for a long time. He has been using a cane or a wheelchair for months. The Pope’s physical ailments had fueled speculation about a possible resignation.

The pontiff denied the rumors at the beginning of July. At the end of July, however, he announced that he wanted to travel less because of his health problems. He must “save his powers a little” or “otherwise think about the possibility of stepping aside.”

The 86-year-old has been the head of the Catholic Church since 2013. His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, resigned for health reasons. (AFP/frs)