Capitals (Union)

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, yesterday renewed his call to continue negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and to find solutions for peace. This came during his prayer from the window of his office overlooking St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

“Let us not forget the wars that have drowned the world in blood,” Pope Francis said. “I am thinking of Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Middle East.”

He added: “I pray for the dead, and I continue to stay close to the families of the hostages. Let the conflict in Palestine and Israel stop, let the violence stop, let the hatred stop, let the hostages be released, let the negotiations continue, and let us find solutions for peace.”

On September 1, Pope Francis called for negotiations to cease fire in Gaza not to stop.

In another context, the US and British foreign ministers discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need for a ceasefire, during the strategic dialogue held in London.

The British Foreign Secretary expressed his country’s support for the ongoing mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to conclude a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and release the hostages.