The Pope allows gay and transgender Catholics to be baptized and attend weddings as witnesses. Liberal Catholics remain the minority globally.

Rome/Vatican City – It could be the beginning of a U-turn or just cosmetic cosmetics based on Pope Francis: The Catholic Church allows transgender Catholics to be baptized. They are also likely to become godparents and witnesses in the Catholic Church. This emerges from a document approved by Francis and published by the Dicastery of Faith, the highest authority for theological issues in the Vatican. Previously, the Pope had always criticized such ideas as “gender ideology”.

Homosexuals are allowed to become godparents – if they are celibate

Homosexual Catholics are also better off in the instruction: Children of homosexual couples, including those born through surrogacy, should be able to be baptized. The Vatican News portal reports that for this to happen, there must be “a reasonable hope that the child will be raised in the Catholic faith.” Homosexuals should also be able to become godparents. The Vatican calls for “caution” for all homosexuals who live “in a committed and declared relationship”.

In the case of single homosexuals, it must be ensured that the godfather “leads a life in accordance with the faith”. In practical terms, this means that homosexuals must be sexually abstinent in order to become a godparent. Homosexuality is still a sin in the Catholic Church.

Transsexuality is not an issue in canon law

According to Vatican News, the reform was brought about by a Brazilian bishop who asked the Vatican in July whether sacraments could be granted to homosexual and transgender people. The Vatican’s response is based on two canon law arguments: Jesus’ “relentless search” for the “sinner” and the simple fact that transgenderism is not an issue in canon law.

German Catholics will probably continue to struggle with how to deal with homosexuals and transgender people. The Synodal Way, the central Catholic discussion forum in Germany, decided in 2023 to allow same-sex couples to be blessed, with the approval of 80% of the participating bishops. The assembly also decided to oppose the blanket classification of homosexuality as a sin and to advocate for reforms in the universal church. However, the liberal Catholics are clearly in the minority there. Its central advocate, Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, recently lost his seat in the Cardinals Council, the central seat in the Council of Cardinals

Conservative Catholics: Globally in the majority in Germany a loud minority

The conservative minority among the German bishops, on the other hand, is particularly loud when it comes to homosexuals: the arch-conservative Bishop of Regensburg, Rudolf Voderholzer, clearly opposed the blessing of homosexual couples in the synodal assembly. His argument, according to a report in Die Zeit: Couples could come up with the idea of ​​wanting to be admitted to the sacrament of marriage next. In 2015, he railed against the “social and political acceptance of homosexuality” in a letter to the bishops’ conference. Eichstätt Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke is on a similar line. The two are also boycotting the Synodal Council. A new reform body of the Catholic Church in Germany, which is supported by the vast majority of the church and believers. (kb)