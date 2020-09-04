Although it was his birthday over four months ago, there is now for Pope Benedict XVI. to celebrate something. Starting this week is the oldest pontiff of all time.

The former pontiff is probably the oldest living head of the church of all time.

The previous record holder died over 100 years ago.

Rome – Just a few weeks ago, the emeritus visited Pope Benedict XVI his native Bavaria and his seriously ill brother before he died. He followed his funeral again in his retirement home in Rome. He also suffered from a painful facial rose, which he has since survived. After all the pain and grief there is for Joseph Ratzinger now maybe another reason to celebrate. Since this week he is officially the oldest Pope any times.

The record holder before Pope Benedict XVI. lived almost 200 years earlier

It was just over 93 years and four months ago Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger – as it is called by its full name – in Marktl am Inn, a small municipality in the district Altötting, born. He still had a close relationship with his native Bavaria in Rome. In 2005 he rose to head all Catholics and became Pope elected. Eight years later he resigned from office for health reasons and largely withdrew from the public eye. That made him only the second Pope, after Celestine V (1294), who resigned. Since then he has been living in a secluded house on the grounds of the Vatican.

With the resignation from office, Benedict XVI. in papal history for much of a stir. His age record gets a damper with it – but it is still spectacular. https://t.co/RnGH91erY9 – catholic.de (@katholisch_de) September 2, 2020

Now the question arises, however Pope Benedict XVI the oldest living Pontiff of all time or just the oldest person to have held this title. His rival for this record is called Pope Leo XIII. He was born on March 2, 1810 and died on July 20, 1903. That would be Georg Ratzinger just as old as then Pope Leo, but he no longer holds the title. The head of the Catholic Church is now the 83-year-old Pope Francis. Nonetheless, Benedikt’s personal secretary, Georg Gänswein, confirmed the record on Thursday evening.

Anniversary of the first German Pope since the 16th century (video)

There is more competition for the age record of Pope Benedict XVI.

Equals two Popes could be the record of Benedict XVI. getting dangerous. But the historical data for both are rather patchy and therefore hardly verifiable. On the one hand there was the antipope in the 14th century Benedict XIII. from Spain. He was in Rome not recognized and details of his year of birth are also not known. It is assumed, however, that he could have been up to 95 years old. Also Celestine III. could be older than Georg Ratzinger have become. His year of birth is not documented either. (tel)

In his biography, Pope Benedict XVI. serious allegations against the church – it would be propaganda against him. In addition, accusations were repeatedly raised against him in the abuse scandal that he had covered the perpetrators.