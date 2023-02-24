How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis reiterated desire for ceasefire and advance peace talks | Photo: AFP

Pope Francis spoke this Friday (24) on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and questioned the efforts made so far to end the conflict in Eastern Europe.

“A year ago, the absurd war against Ukraine began. Let us remain close to the martyred Ukrainian people, who continue to suffer, and let us ask ourselves: Has everything possible been done to stop the war? A peace built on ruins will never be a true victory”, wrote the pontiff on Twitter.

The leader of the Catholic Church made the post in several languages, on the different profiles they maintain, which together add up to 54 million followers. Last Wednesday, during a general audience, the pope had asked for a ceasefire in Ukraine and for the start of peace negotiations.

“I appeal to all those who have authority over nations to get involved in ending the conflict,” the leader of the Catholic Church said yesterday at the Vatican.

At a press conference, the pope reiterated his offer to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Holy See tried, on several occasions, mediations that were rejected by Russia. Furthermore, Francis assured that he will not go to Kiev because, currently, he cannot go to Moscow.