The new motu proprio bears a harmless title “About some competencies in economic and financial matters”.

But the papal decree has it all: it deprives the hitherto all-powerful State Secretariat of any financial autonomy. The super-authority of the Roman Curia, at the same time the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Interior of the Papal States, will with immediate effect no longer be able to spend a euro without the internal financial control or the Pope personally giving their blessings.

All accounts of the State Secretariat at the Vatican Bank IOR, but also all foreign accounts, will be closed and the assets transferred to the Vatican Asset Management Apsa (Amministrazione del Patrimonio della Sede Apostolica).

The Apsa, which hitherto mainly managed the billion dollar real estate assets of the Holy See, will now direct and oversee all financial flows of the Papal State.

Supported by internal financial control, the business secretariat. This applies in particular to the so-called Peterspfennig, i.e. donations from believers all over the world, which would actually be intended for charitable purposes and evangelization.

Risky property speculation in London

In the State Secretariat, the Peterspfennig had also been misused for other purposes – for example for risky property speculations in London, in which the brokers hired by the State Secretariat gambled away sums in the hundreds of millions.

The financial scandal surrounding the luxury property on Sloane Avenue in the London borough of Chelsea was the last straw.

The affair was exposed in 2019. The Pope’s efforts to drain the financial swamp in the Papal States have been going on for much longer, since he was elected Pope in spring 2013.

At the time, the Argentine was primarily elected by the non-Italian cardinals because they trusted him to clean up the Curia and make its financial management more transparent and ultimately more Christian again.

The “Bank of God” – a mafia money laundering machine

Calm has now returned to the Vatican Bank IOR – before the reforms of Bergoglio, the “Bank of God” had the reputation of a mafia money laundering machine. The resistance in the State Secretariat, however, was bitter.

For years it had not presented a proper annual balance sheet, so its finances were completely opaque.

When Francis founded the economic secretariat a year after his election and put the Australian Cardinal George Pell at its head, behind the scenes there was a quick power struggle between the “rangers”, like the shirt-sleeved former rugby player Pell in the curia and the then number 2 in the State Secretariat, the Sardinian Cardinal Angelo Becciu.

Pell had turned his attention to the unauthorized financial conduct of the State Secretariat – but when charges of sexual abuse were brought against him in Melbourne, he appeared to have lost the power struggle.

Witnesses had been bribed

There is now a suspicion that Becciu bribed witnesses in Australia to incriminate his opponent with fabricated statements. Becciu denies this, but this year the Australian Supreme Court acquitted the initially convicted Pell of all charges.

Francis then received the “Ranger” for a private audience in Rome and thus symbolically rehabilitated him. But Becciu has fallen out of favor: In connection with the scandal surrounding the London property, Francis removed him from all offices in September and also denied him cardinal dignity.

The goal: more transparency

With the new motu proprio at the end of 2020, Pope Francis’ most important reform is now largely wrapped up.

In addition to the disempowerment of the State Secretariat, the papal decree also contains other norms and directives that are intended to lead to more transparency in the Vatican finances.

It comes into force on January 1st so that the Papal States can draw up a more meaningful balance sheet in the coming year than was previously the case.

“It was necessary to turn the administration of the Vatican finances in order to increase transparency and cost savings,” commented Nunzio Galantino, head of the apostolic property administration Aspa, the motu proprio of his superior.