From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Pope Francis has apparently punished a conservative US cardinal, depriving him of both his residence and his salary. Anonymous sources spill the beans.

Rome – Pope Francis is said to have caused an uproar among cardinals in the Vatican. Like two anonymous news agency sources Associated Press (AP), a U.S. cardinal was severely punished by stripping Francis of his right to a subsidized apartment in the Vatican and his salary as a retired cardinal. This is the second conservative US cardinal to be targeted by the Pope within a short period of time. Traditional believers in particular are increasingly dissatisfied with Pope Francis.

Pope punishes US cardinal and strips him of his place in the Vatican

During a meeting of Vatican leaders on November 20, Pope Francis, who was recently ill, said that Cardinal Raymond Burke was a source of “disunity” in the church and that he was therefore taking action against him. This was reported by a participant APwho, according to his own statements, was not actually allowed to share the content of the meeting publicly and therefore wanted to remain anonymous.

Another source confirmed the punishment for the US cardinal. Pope Francis said that he was withdrawing all privileges from the cardinal named Burke because he was using them against the church. The second source is loud AP was not a participant in the meeting, but was informed about the measures afterwards.

Pope deprives US cardinal of his pension and salary – conservative believers are beside themselves

The pope’s decision caused a tremor among conservative Catholics. Francis is “on track to become the most tyrannical pope in history” if the report is true, wrote Michael J. Matt, the editor of The Remnanta traditionalist Catholic newspaper X. The US author Raymond Arroyo accused the Pope on the platform: “We have reached a new level of papal vindictiveness.”

Only at the beginning of November The Vatican News reported a layoff. At that time, Pope Francis removed a bishop from Texas, Joseph Strickland, from office. The reason was formulated very vaguely at the time. A “thorough examination” of the bishop by two clergymen revealed that it was not possible to continue his office. After Strickland refused to leave on his own, he was deposed by the Pope.

“Atrocity that must be fought”: Former bishop criticizes Pope’s decision

Strickland also commented on the renewed action against a US cardinal X “If this is true, it is an atrocity that must be combated,” Strickland wrote in response to an article about the action Francis allegedly took. “If it is incorrect information, it must be corrected immediately,” he added.

Burke’s secretary told the news agency when contacted that the US cardinal had not received any notification of the measures. The 75-year-old was fired by the Pope as a judge on the Supreme Court in the Vatican in 2014. The extremely conservative canon lawyer is considered a major critic of the Pope and, among other things, his involvement in the LGBTQ+ community. Accordingly, Burke has already twice submitted an official list of questions to the Pope, known as “Dubia”. Literally translated, these are critical “doubts” about the church leader’s projects or plans that need to be clarified. (nz)