Pope | Pope Francis: Age and health problems may force you to step aside

The leader of the Catholic Church, 85-year-old Pope Francis, has said that he will have to travel less in the future or possibly even step aside.

Pope Francis has said that his age and health problems may cause him to step aside. It tells about it, among other things British broadcasting company BBC.

The 85-year-old pope made the comments to reporters at the end of his trip to Canada. On the trip, he visited indigenous communities and apologized for the abuse that took place in Canada’s schoolhouses.

Pope said that due to his age and health problems, he must at least travel less in the future – and if that is not enough, then consider retirement.

“This has been an intense journey. I either have to save myself a little to continue serving the Church or I have to consider the possibility of stepping aside,” the Pope said.

Because of his knee problems, the Pope has often had difficulty walking. In recent months, he has been using a cane, a walker or a wheelchair. For example, he was in a wheelchair for most of his visit to Canada.

The Pope specified that he would step aside from the leadership of the Catholic Church if his health required it, but that this is not yet happening.

“It’s an opportunity. Before today, I have not considered the matter,” the Pope said.

Popes have traditionally led the Catholic Church until their death. Predecessor of Francis Benedict however, also retired for health reasons. He was the first pope to step aside in over 600 years.