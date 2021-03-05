Pope | Pope arrives on historic trip to Iraq – “End of violence” Franciscus said at Baghdad airport

The leader of the Catholic Church arrived on a four-day trip to Iraq on Friday to meet with Christians and representatives of other religions.

Pope Franciscus demanded an end to extremism and violence in his opening remarks in Baghdad, Iraq, where he arrived for a historic visit on Friday.

It is the Catholic Church leader’s first trip ever to Iraq, which has long suffered from wars and a cycle of violence.

The 84-year-old Argentine pope, on his way, defied the second wave of the global corona pandemic and embarked on a journey planned for a long time. The main goal of the trip is to meet and encourage the Christian minority in Iraq, which has suffered from persecution and general chaos by extremist Islamic movements. The aim is also to meet Iraqi Muslim leaders and promote interfaith dialogue.

“Violence final sizes, ”Francis told AFP after landing at Baghdad airport, according to news agency AFP. He also called for an end to extremism, discord and intolerance.

At the airport was the Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi as well as performers who performed traditional Iraqi music and dances for the Pope.

After this, the Pope also met with the President Barham Salemin as well as other representatives of the administration and religions.

Four days during the visit, the Pope also travels to Mosul, which until a few years ago was the headquarters of the jihadist organization Isis in Iraq. In northern Iraqi Kurdistan, the pope meets Iraqi Christians.

Iraqi Christians are one of the oldest and most diverse Christian communities in the world. Iraq is home to Christians of the Chaldean Catholic Church, other Catholics, and Armenian Orthodox and Protestants, among others.

Another dictator Saddam Hussein during the reign, as many as six percent of the Iraqi population were Christians. However, of the approximately one and a half million Christians, about 400,000 remain. Hundreds of thousands of Christians have fled the country since Iraq was plunged into chaos following the 2003 U.S. invasion.

Christians as well as supporters of minority religion Yesidism have suffered from persecution by extremist Islamic organizations such as al-Qaeda and Isis over the past couple of decades.