Pope Francis (86) was unconscious when he was taken to hospital with bronchitis two weeks ago and was in such bad shape that he could have died. That says an Italian man who speaks to him regularly.

“A few hours later and I’m not sure I could have recounted it,” Michele Ferri from the Italian city of Pesaro quoted the pope as saying. According to him, the Holy Father told it during their most recent conversation, last Saturday. “I said to him: you really scared us,” Ferri said in retrospect to the Reuters news agency. He previously clapped about the personal conversation from confession to the regional newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

According to Ferri, the pope sounded better in their most recent conversation than the penultimate time they spoke. That was in January. "He sounded really tired then," he recalls. Ferri is often quoted in Italian media as speaking regularly with the Pope. The intimate bond between the two began with a phone call in which Francis wanted to comfort him after his brother's death. He was killed ten years ago in a robbery.

The pope is known to keep a small list of people he regularly calls, often after comforting them after a tragedy. The Vatican never confirms their names, but has not denied that Francis is speaking to Ferri. The papal secretariat did not respond to a request for comment on the Italian’s latest statements, according to Reuters.

The 86-year-old pope was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on March 29 because of breathing problems due to a bronchitis infection. He was fired three days later. “I’m still alive and have to sleep for four days now,” he joked as he left the hospital. When asked by journalists if he was afraid, he replied in the negative when he left and praised the hospital and staff.

The resignation came just in time for the start of Holy Week before Easter. Despite this, Pope Francis did not participate in the traditional Way of the Cross, symbolizing the Passion of Christ, from the ancient Colosseum amphitheater in the Italian capital on Good Friday. Friday evening it was too cold outside for the prelate. It was the first time he was missing from the procession since he took office in 2013. The pope led the Easter celebrations in St. Peter's Square last weekend.

There was concern over the hospitalization of the pope, who is struggling with a number of ailments. He has stomach problems, which he underwent surgery for in 2021, and uses a wheelchair or cane due to a knee problem. Francis acknowledged last summer that he needed to slow down.

The health problems led to questions about how long the pope plans to stay in office. He has said he may step down if his health fails, but said he would not stop for the time being before his hospitalization. Francis’ predecessor Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 for health reasons. That was very unusual because a pope usually remains in office for his entire life.