The well-known theologian and former priest Huub Oosterhuis passed away on Easter Sunday at the age of 89. This is reported by the family and the bishop of Haarlem.

Oosterhuis was known as an innovator of the Catholic faith. He had thousands of followers, especially in his hometown of Amsterdam, but was suspended as a priest in 1970 because he fought against compulsory celibacy. He married and had two children: the artists Trijntje and Tjeerd Oosterhuis.

His children don’t have a love for music from a stranger. Huub Oosterhuis himself introduced Dutch songs for the church, with influences from pop music. His work had a major influence on the renewal of customs in the Roman Catholic Church in the Netherlands. He wrote many poems and his music was in the repertoire of most parishes.

He later wrote many songs that Trijntje sang in her theater shows. It is known that Trijntje and her father had a close relationship. On the occasion of his 85th birthday, she sang his songs for an evening in Carré in November 2019. It was missing Do you know me not, the song that became a hit in 2008 and Oosterhuis wrote when Trijntje was three months old. She happened to use the song on Sunday to promote an Easter concert in the Dominicus Church in Amsterdam.



He was also known as a beloved poet and Oosterhuis stood at the cradle of four major cultural centers in Amsterdam: De Balie, Rode Hoed, De Nieuwe Liefde and De Populier. He was a close friend of the royal family, and was allowed to speak at the funeral of Prince Claus in 2002, among other things. The relationship with the then King Beatrix was put to the test when he said in 2011 that the Queen had been ‘heavily censored’ by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. in her Christmas speech. He should not have brought that out, he said afterwards. He called it “a bit silly.”

Oosterhuis remained committed to a renewed faith throughout his life. In a biography published on the occasion of his 80th birthday, he was referred to as 'Pope of Amsterdam'.

‘Of course I regret that at the time he took paths that led to alienation from the Catholic Church and its leadership, without ever leaving the Catholic Church,’ says Bishop Jan Hendriks early Monday morning in his In Memoriam. ‘Without wishing to downplay the difficulties my predecessors in the episcopal see of Haarlem had with him, I would like to acknowledge that a special and talented person with special merits for liturgical and biblical poetry and music, with a commitment to social issues, for whom the bible was the starting point of thinking and acting, has passed away from us. May he rest in peace!’

Reactions to the death of Oosterhuis have also come from other quarters. As from European Commissioner Frans Timmermans: 'Huub Oosterhuis taught us that there are more questions than answers, that every answer raises new questions. Humanity was paramount to him. From our fallibility, we try to transcend our shortcomings, for ourselves and for the other. Rest in peace, wise teacher.'

Additional TV broadcast

KRO-NCRV will broadcast an In Memoriam about theologian and poet Huub Oosterhuis on Monday evening. The broadcaster will announce this on Monday. The broadcast consists of a compilation of fragments of Oosterhuis from various KRO-NCRV broadcasts where he has been a guest in recent years. The In Memoriam will be broadcast twice: at 11:05 PM on NPO2 and at 11:40 PM on NPO1.

Daughter Trijntje and father Huub Oosterhuis in 2019.

