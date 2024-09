The Pope received a group from the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Argentina’s largest trade union, and will be visited by a Peronist leader on Friday. | Photo: Disclosure/CGT Profile/X

Pope Francis received trade unionists from the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) at the Vatican on Monday (16), the largest trade union center in Argentina and a major rival of Argentine President Javier Milei.

In a publication on X, accessed by People’s Gazette From a connection outside Brazil, the CGT said that, at the audience, the pope “invited union representatives not to rest in the search for the fair distribution of wealth in an increasingly unequal world.”

“At the meeting, Pope Francis highlighted the importance of work as a driver of human dignity, endowed with rights and social justice, in an increasingly unjust world,” the union added. The Vatican has not yet commented on the meeting.

In June, Francisco had already met with union members from the Argentine Association of Airline Operators (AAA), which opposes the privatization of Aerolíneas Argentinas, on the very day that the Argentine Senate was discussing the Framework Law, a bill proposed by Milei to reduce the size of the state and deregulate the Argentine economy that included the sale of the state-owned airline. This provision was ultimately removed from the approved version.

According to the newspaper Clarín, the Pope also received this Monday the Minister of Human Capital of the Milei administration, Sandra Pettovello.

However, on Friday (20), he will be visited by Peronist Juan Grabois, who last year was a pre-candidate for the Argentine presidency and is a friend of Francisco.