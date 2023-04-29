Clément Melky, Peter Murphy On the second day of his visit to Hungary on Saturday, Pope Francis, a tireless advocate of “openness to others”, will meet refugees in the Central European country and build walls on its borders.

Since his arrival in Budapest on Friday, the Argentine Jesuit has expressed his position, warning before the nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban against “intransigence”, “closure” and the tendency to “retreat”.

Thousands of refugees and the poor will come to the neo-Gothic St. Elizabeth’s Church, in the heart of the capital, where the pope will speak on Saturday morning.

The conflict in neighboring Ukraine overshadows this second visit of the pontiff to Hungary in less than two years.

In its usual rhetoric, the Hungarian government likes to praise the hospitality extended to Ukrainian refugees, which Francis praised in April 2022 during a meeting in the Vatican with Orban.

Since the beginning of the conflict, more than two million Ukrainians have entered Hungarian territory, but only 35,000 of those have claimed “temporary protection” status set by the European Union, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

This number is much lower per capita than other neighboring countries of Ukraine such as Poland or Romania.