Pope Francis said that for now he maintains his historic visit to Iraq, which will begin on Friday, despite the violence that is punishing the country. This Wednesday there was a new attack with ten rockets against a military base that houses US troops.
“The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I have wanted to meet those people who have suffered so much, “said Francisco, 84, during his weekly hearing.
The ten rockets fell on the Ain Al Asad base, where there are Iraqi and foreign troops. Several of them ended up within the area where the US soldiers of the international anti-jihadist coalition are located. “The Iraqi security forces are carrying out the investigation,” Colonel Wayne Marotto, US spokesman for the international anti-jihadist coalition, said on Twitter.
A civil contractor, whose nationality has not been specified, died of a heart attack after this attack, according to the same sources.
This aggression, similar to the last ones that have been perpetrated in recent weeks, shows the logistical difficulty of organizing the Pope’s visit to Iraq. Added to the health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are tensions between the two most influential powers in Iraq, Iran and the United States. All this turns Francisco’s trip into a true obstacle course.
Friday arrives in Baghdad
Pope Francis will arrive in Baghdad on Friday and will be in Erbil on Sunday, where he wishes to celebrate a mass in a stadium full of worshipers.
The pPpa will not be able to mix with people or enjoy the direct contact with the faithful that it so craves, for security reasons and also as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic.
Iraq appears to be experiencing a second wave of covid-19 and 4,500 new cases are officially registered per day in this country of 40 million inhabitants.
As a precautionary measure, a national confinement will also be decreed during the entire visit of the pope, from March 5 to 8.
No casualties in the Spanish contingent
All the Spanish soldiers displaced in Iraq have emerged unscathed from the attack perpetrated this Wednesday with missiles against the Ain al Assad base where they were together with members of the United States Army and other countries of the international coalition. Sources from the Defense Staff (EMAD) have reported that none of the 70 military personnel have suffered damage, as well as the rest of the members of the international contingents.
Around 150 Spanish soldiers contribute to the international coalition with the objective of training and qualifying the Iraqi security forces in their fight against DAESH. At the Al Asad air base are located the aforementioned 70 members of the Spanish Armed Forces belonging to Task Force Toro (Helicopter Unit), whose main mission is to provide air transport to the coalition troops with the support of three Cougar helicopters .
The rest of the Spanish military carry out training tasks at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, where units of the Iraqi counterterrorism service are trained by members of the Coalition’s Special Operations Unit. In addition, Spain continues to support security and against terrorism in Iraq together with our allies in the NATO mission in Iraq (NMI, for its acronym in English). For this mission, Spain also has seven soldiers deployed. Another five soldiers are stationed at the US Central Command Headquarters (US CENTCOM) located in the town of Tampa in Florida (USA)
