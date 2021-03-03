Pope Francis said that for now he maintains his historic visit to Iraq, which will begin on Friday, despite the violence that is punishing the country. This Wednesday there was a new attack with ten rockets against a military base that houses US troops.

“The day after tomorrow, God willing, I will go to Iraq for a three-day pilgrimage. For a long time I have wanted to meet those people who have suffered so much, “said Francisco, 84, during his weekly hearing.

The ten rockets fell on the Ain Al Asad base, where there are Iraqi and foreign troops. Several of them ended up within the area where the US soldiers of the international anti-jihadist coalition are located. “The Iraqi security forces are carrying out the investigation,” Colonel Wayne Marotto, US spokesman for the international anti-jihadist coalition, said on Twitter.

A civil contractor, whose nationality has not been specified, died of a heart attack after this attack, according to the same sources.

This aggression, similar to the last ones that have been perpetrated in recent weeks, shows the logistical difficulty of organizing the Pope’s visit to Iraq. Added to the health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are tensions between the two most influential powers in Iraq, Iran and the United States. All this turns Francisco’s trip into a true obstacle course.

Friday arrives in Baghdad



Pope Francis will arrive in Baghdad on Friday and will be in Erbil on Sunday, where he wishes to celebrate a mass in a stadium full of worshipers.

The pPpa will not be able to mix with people or enjoy the direct contact with the faithful that it so craves, for security reasons and also as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic.

Iraq appears to be experiencing a second wave of covid-19 and 4,500 new cases are officially registered per day in this country of 40 million inhabitants.

As a precautionary measure, a national confinement will also be decreed during the entire visit of the pope, from March 5 to 8.