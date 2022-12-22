Returning “to the essentials of one’s life”. The Pope admonishes this in his speech to the Roman Curia on the occasion of Christmas greetings. “The Lord once again gives us the grace to celebrate the mystery of his birth. Every year, at the feet of the Child who lies in the manger, we are put in a position to look at our lives starting from this special light. It is not the light of the glory of this world – warns Bergoglio – but ‘the true light, the one that illuminates every man’. The humility of the child of God who comes into our human condition is for us a school of adherence to reality. Just as He chooses poverty , which is not simply the absence of goods, but essentiality, in the same way each of us is called to return to the essentials of one’s lifeto throw away everything that is superfluous and that can become an obstacle on the path to holiness that should not be negotiated”.

The Pope underlines: “It is important to be clear that when one examines one’s own existence or the time that has passed, one must always have the memory of good as a starting point. In fact, only when we are aware of the good that the Lord has done for us are we also able capable of giving a name to the evil we have experienced or suffered. Being aware of our poverty without also being aware of God’s love would crush us. In this sense, the inner attitude to which we should give more importance is gratitude”.

Bergoglio warns the Curia: “The worst thing that can happen to us is to think we no longer need conversion, both on a personal and community level. To convert is to learn more and more to take the message of the Gospel seriously and try to put it into practice in our life. It is not simply distancing oneself from evil, it is putting into practice all the good possible. Before the Gospel we are always like children in need of learning. Assuming that we have learned everything makes us fall into spiritual pride“.

“WE IN MORE DANGER THAN EVERYONE ELSE” – “We are in more danger than all the others, because we are threatened by the ‘polite devil’ who does not come making noise but bringing flowers” warns the Pope. “Excuse me, if sometimes I say things that can sound harsh and strong – says Bergoglio – it’s not because he doesn’t believe in the value of sweetness and tenderness, but because it’s good to reserve caresses for the tired and oppressed”.

The Pope warns again: “It is too little to denounce evil, even that which is creeping among us. What we must do is decide on a conversion in the face of it”. “The simple denunciation – he observes – can give us the illusion of having solved the problem, but in reality what matters is to make changes that put us in a position to no longer let ourselves be imprisoned by the logic of evil, which is very often worldly logic. In this sense, one of the most useful virtues to practice is that of vigilance”.

“It is naive – says Bergoglio again speaking of the demon called the ‘tempter’ several times – to think that he will stay away for a long time. In reality, after a while he comes back to us in a new guise. If before he appeared rough and violent , now instead he behaves in a more elegant and polite way. So we need to recognize him once again and unmask him. They are the ‘polite demons’: they enter with education, without my realizing it. Only the daily practice of examination of conscience it can make us realize that.”

“THE REAL HERESY” – “The opposite of conversion is fixism, that is, the hidden conviction of not needing any further understanding of the Gospel”, underlines the Pope. “It is the mistake – he says – of wanting to crystallize Jesus’ message in a single form always valid. The form, on the other hand, must always be able to change so that the substance always remains the same”. “True heresy – he articulates – does not consist only in preaching another Gospel, as Paul reminds us, but also in ceasing to translate it into current languages ​​and ways, which the Apostle of the Gentiles did. Preserving means keeping alive and do not imprison the message of Christ”.

“The real problem, however – the Pope goes to the core – which we often forget, is that conversion not only makes us aware of evil to make us choose good again, but at the same time pushes evil to evolve, to become more and more insidious, to disguise himself in a new way so that we find it difficult to recognize him. It is a real struggle. Jesus in the Gospel uses a comparison that helps us to understand this work which is made up of different times and ways: “‘When a strong man, well armed, he guards his palace, what he owns is safe. But if one stronger than him comes and overcomes him, he takes away the weapons in which he trusted and divides up the booty.”Our first big problem is trusting too much in ourselves, in our strategies, in our programs. It is the Pelagian spirit of which I have spoken several times. Then some failures are a grace, because they remind us that we must not trust ourselves, but only in the Lord. Some falls, even as a Church, are a great call to put Christ back at the centre”.

Bergoglio continues: “﻿It must have happened to all of us that we lost ourselves like that little sheep or distanced ourselves from God like the youngest son. They are sins that have humiliated us, and for this very reason, by the grace of God, we have managed to face them face to face But the great attention that we must pay at this moment of our existence is due to the fact that formally our current life is at home, within the walls of the institution, at the service of the Holy See, in the very heart of the ecclesial body; and precisely for this reason we could fall into the temptation to think we are safe, that we are better, that we no longer have to convert”.