John Paul II knew about child abuse in his diocese in Krakow long before he took office as pope. From research of Fidelity the archives of the Polish security service include cases from the late 1960s and early 1970s. Until now, it was thought that the Pole, born Karol Wojtyla, first learned of the abuse in March 1985. He was elected pope in 1978 and died in 2005.

The documents show that in 1971 Wojtyla, as archbishop of Kraków, allowed a vice-priest to remain in office after he had abused a boy. Even after the man was convicted by a court in 1973, the later pope allowed him to continue working as a priest in another diocese. There he again committed child abuse.

Wojtyla also transferred a vicar from a parish near the town of Zywiec in the late 1960s, because she ‘demoralized’ girls. The same vicar was said to have been sent to a psychiatrist during his training as a priest for ‘sexual problems’, yet Wojtyla decided to ordain him as a priest. The vicar also made another mistake at his new parish.

Canonization

Pope John Paul II was known to be very conservative. He was canonized by the Catholic Church in 2014. The decision was criticized for failing to act against senior clerics accused of child abuse in the 1990s. More than a thousand schools in Poland are named after him.

searched for the investigation Fidelity says thousands of documents in the archives of the Polish security service. This material is controversial because the security services under the communist regime used dubious methods to collect information. According to the newspaper, the documentation is nevertheless useful, because it also contains court documents and old testimonies of victims. In addition, the newspaper spoke to a few people who could confirm the events of half a century ago. The Archdiocese of Krakow has not responded to questions from Fidelity.