As archbishop of the Polish city of Krakow, the future Pope John Paul II knew of several cases of child abuse committed by priests. In 1971, for example, he defended a underpriest after he had abused a boy. The archbishop, who was elected pope in 1978 and held that position until his death in 2005, allowed the underpriest to continue working despite the abuse. Even after the court convicted the man of abuse in 1973, the future pope, who was born Karol Wojtyla in Poland in 1920, allowed him to continue working as a priest. In another diocese, the man again assaulted boys.

This is shown by new, years of research Fidelity in archives of the Polish security service. The newspaper says it has studied thousands of documents. The material from these archives is controversial in Poland, given the methods used by the security services under the communist regime. Because it also contains court documents and old testimonies of victims, new evidence can still be obtained from the archive documents. This shows that the later pope was aware of child abuse much earlier than previously thought. In some cases, the transfer of a priest led to new abuses.

The Catholic Church canonized the Polish pope in 2014. The rapid canonization was widely criticized because in the 1990s John Paul II left high-ranking clerics undisturbed despite credible allegations that they committed fornication with minors.

