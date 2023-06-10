Leader of the Catholic Church underwent surgery to remove a hernia on Wednesday (7.Jun.2023)

Pope Francis, 86, is recovering well, “he has no fever and is on a liquid diet”, after undergoing an operation to remove a hernia last Wednesday (June 7, 2023), he informed his medical team on Friday night (June 9). According to Vatican News, the pontiff returned to work on the morning of Friday (June 9). At night, he received the Eucharist and thanked the messages sent by the faithful.

Read more about the state of health of Pope Francis: