After three days of treatment for bronchitis, Pope Francis is scheduled to leave hospital on Saturday and return to the Vatican, where he will lead a Palm Sunday mass the next day, marking the start of Easter celebrations.

On Friday, the 86-year-old Argentine Jesuit made a surprise visit to the children’s oncology ward at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he brought the children chocolate eggs, rosaries and books.

Francis also baptized a baby a few weeks old. In a video clip and photos released by the Vatican, the pope appears smiling and leaning on a walker, writing on a piece of paper and sprinkling water on the newborn’s head.

Hours ago, the Vatican confirmed that the pope was leaving the hospital on Saturday and presiding over a Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square, after two days of media rumors. This Mass marks the beginning of Holy Week, which precedes Easter celebrations, the most important event of the year for Catholics.

The health condition of the Bishop of Rome, who was hospitalized on Wednesday after breathing difficulties, improved quickly, and he returned to work on Thursday.