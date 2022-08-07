The Ukrainian ambassador: “We hope the Pope will arrive in Kiev in August”

The Pope could be in Kiev, for the desired visit to Ukraine, before mid-September, when he will go to Kazakhstan for a summit of religious leaders, and perhaps as early as August. This was confirmed in an interview with Tg1 by the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash.

“We are awaiting an imminent announcement of the pope’s visit to Ukraine”he explains, “it is very important that the Holy Father comes to our country before the expected trip to Kazakhstan, in mid-September so that the Pontiff can personally testify before the main religious leaders of the world and, if there will be, the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill. , what he saw in Ukraine and the dramatic situation of our country after the Russian invasion “.

When asked if the trip can take place by August, the diplomat replies: “We wish it. This is not a visit that has only a political and diplomatic significance, but also a religious and spiritual one. We will ensure the safety of the Pope and the faithful at all levels. For our part everything is ready for the visit. If the Pope decides to come to our country one morning we are ready to welcome him immediately. The Pope’s visit to Ukraine will be the strongest sign that we can put an end to the war”.

