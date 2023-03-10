“A tiredness that doesn’t make you see things clearly. A lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations. Even the physical problem, it could be. I always ask about this and follow advice. How are things going? It seems to you that I have to. .. to the people who know me, even to some intelligent cardinals. And they tell me the truth: go on, it’s fine. But please: shout in time”. So Pope Francis when asked about what could lead him to resign in the future, in an interview with Rsi, the Italian-language Swiss television, anticipated by ‘Corriere della Sera’, ‘La Repubblica’ and ‘La Stampa’.

“That of the knee was a physical humiliation, even if it is now healing well”, added Pope Francis.