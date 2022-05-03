Pope: “Kiev? I feel it is better not to go. Russia will not stop”

Pope francesco is officially proposed as negotiator with Putin to end the war in Ukraine. “As soon as the conflict started – explains Francesco to Corriere della Sera – I called the Ukrainian president Zelensky on the telephone. Putin instead I didn’t call him. I heard it in December for my birthday but this time no, I didn’t call. I wanted to do a clear gesture for the whole world to see and that’s why I went to the Russian ambassador. I asked them to explain, I told them “please stop“Then I asked Cardinal Parolin, after twenty days of war, to get a Putin the message that I was willing to go to Moscow. Many asked him for the symbolic gesture of a visit to Ukraine. But the answer is clear: “I’m not going to Kiev for now – explains -. I sent Cardinal Michael Czerny, (prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development) and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, (the Pope’s almsgiver) who went there for the fourth time. But I I feel I don’t have to go. the first I must go to Fly, first I have to meet Putin. But I’m a priest too, what can I do? I do what I can. If Putin opens the door. I also called the Patriarch Kirill, 40 minutes on Zoom to talk about peace “.

The concern of Pope francesco – continues the Corriere – is that Putinfor the moment, will not stop. He also tries to think about the roots of this behavior, about the reasons that push him to one war like this brutal. Perhaps “the barking of NATO at the door of Russia “prompted the head of the Kremlin to react badly and to unleash the conflict. “An anger that I don’t know if it was caused – he wonders -, but facilitated maybe yes. “Today Pope Bergoglio will have to do a little knee surgeryan infiltration, to overcome a ache that does not allow him to move, to participate in the audiences and meetings with the faithful in the way they would like. “I have a torn ligament, I’ll do an operation with infiltrations and we’ll see – he says -. I’ve been like this for a long time i can’t walk. Once the popes went with the gestatory chair. It takes also a bit of pain, of humiliation… “.

