Pope Francis meets health professionals: “Health is not a luxury”

A long hearing, the one held yesterday, January 16, by Pope francesco with representatives of National federation of the Orders of the health technicians of medical radiology and Technical health professionsrehabilitation and prevention.

“Health is not a luxury! A world that discards the sick, which does not assist those who cannot afford treatment, is a cynical world and has no future – explained the Pontiff, urging health professionals to “always look to ethical values ​​as an indispensable reference for your professions”. To then add: “Values, in fact, if well assimilated and combined with scientific knowledge and the necessary skills, allow you to accompany the people entrusted to you in the best possible way”.

Pope Francis meets health professionals: “Your work must be protected”

Bergoglio’s message, however, was also addressed to the technicians themselves: “But you too, health professionals you are peopleand you have need Of someone yes take care Of youthrough the recognition of your service, the tthe use of adequate working conditions and the involvement of an appropriate number of doctors, so that the right to health is recognized for all”.





Subscribe to the newsletter

