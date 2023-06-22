President met the pontiff and said he expected to find a man weakened because of the surgery he underwent

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said to have stayed “happy” for being received by “a healthy pope” during his meeting with the leader of the Catholic Church, in the Vatican, on Wednesday (June 21, 2023).

“I thought I was going to get here and find a man in a bad state, because he had just had surgery. He was very excited, very smiling”, stated Lula. On June 7, Pope Francis underwent surgery to remove an intestinal hernia. He was admitted to a hospital in Rome until June 16.

“Every day I say in Brazil that I am a 77-year-old with the energy of 30 [anos]. The pope yesterday was a pope with an energy of 30. He was very motivated and very willing to continue his fight, both against inequality and to build peace on planet Earth”, completed the petista in a speech on the morning of this Thursday (June 22, 2023), in Rome, Italy.

In Lula’s assessment, “Pope Francis is today the most important political authority on planet Earth. Not only what he represents, but his posture, what he says”.

The petista has been in Europe since Tuesday (June 20). He has already met with the president of Italy, Sérgio Mattarella, with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, among other authorities. He heads to Paris this Friday morning (June 22).

