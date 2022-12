Pope Francis in the company of Pope Benedict XVI, who has resigned. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/YouTube/RTVE

Pope Francis revealed, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC on Saturday (17), that he already has a resignation letter signed since 2013 to leave office in case of incapacitation due to illness.

The letter was delivered to the then Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. The year of signature of the letter is the same as the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. At 86 years of age, the current Argentine pontiff has struggled to fulfill his agenda.

Precaution has a precedent in Pope Paul VI, who reigned between 1963 and 1978. In 1965, he signed a document in which he declared that, “in case of illness that we presume to be incurable or of long duration… or in case of any other impediment serious and prolonged… I resign”. Pius XII (papacy 1939-1958) may also have taken a similar initiative, according to the website Vatican Newsbut there is no confirmation.