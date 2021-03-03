Pope Francis said today, Wednesday, that he is going to Iraq, which the late Pope John Paul could not go to in 2000, because “people cannot be let down again.”

And Pope Francis, who is scheduled to go to Iraq on Friday, appealed to pray and pray so that the visit would take place “in the best possible way and achieve the desired fruits.”

The Pope did not address the security problems in Iraq, as at least ten missiles fell on Wednesday on an air base hosting US, Iraqi and other forces belonging to the international coalition.