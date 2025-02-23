Pope Francis has explained that “Hospitalization continues with confidence” In the Gemelli Polyclinic, “continuing with the necessary treatments” and added that “rest is also part of the therapy”, in the message he had planned for the angelus prayer this Sunday and that the Vatican has spread.

“I thank the doctors and the health personnel of this hospital from the heart for the care they are demonstrating and for the dedication with which they perform their service among sick people “, The Pope added in his message, which as last Sunday was broadcast without the Angelus being celebrated so that the pontiff can rest.

“In these days I have arrived many messages of affection and I have been impressed especially the children’s letters and drawings. Thank you for this closeness and for the comforts of comfort that I have received from all over the world! I entrust everyone to the intercession of Mary and ask you to pray for me, “Francisco added.

Francisco, hospitalized at the Gemelli hospital since February 14 with bilateral pneumonia, It has spent a quiet night and has restedas reported by the Vatican Press Office, after this Saturday was aggravated by suffering a respiratory crisis for which oxygen had to be supplied, as well as required blood transfusions due to an anemia. This Sunday, in addition, it has been known that the pontiff still needs oxygen and that he has more pain than other days, so he remains critical.

This Saturday, he also communicated from the Vatican who “The state of the Holy Father remains critical“And that” at the moment is in a reserved prognosis. “The Pope had presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which has also required the application of high flow oxygen,” explained the medical part released this Saturday afternoon.

He also added that “the blood tests made today also revealed Thrombocytopenia (Blood platelets in amount lower than normal), associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions. “The text indicated that Francisco continues “alert” And “the day was sitting on the armchair” although with more discomfort than the day before, “the note added.

Also, during Friday’s press conference, the doctors of the Gemelli Policy of Rome reiterated that “The Pope is not out of danger” due to the bilateral pneumonia that was diagnosed. Meanwhile, the acts of the jubilee continue in Vatican and this Sunday the dedicated to the deacons will be held and replaced by Pope Francis, the Mass will officiate in the Basilica of San Pedro the proprietary of the Dicastery for evangelization, Rino Fisichella.