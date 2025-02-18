He Pope Francis suffers bilateral pneumonia And his condition is complex, as the Vatican has reported on Tuesday in a new statement on his state of health, where it is also specified that the Pontiff remains in a good mood.

The Vatican has indicated that Francisco’s respiratory infection also includes a asthmatic bronchitiswhich has required the use of an antibiotic treatment with cortisone. “Laboratory exams, chest radiography and the clinical status of the Holy Father continue to present a complex picture,” he says. However, the Pope is in good mood and appreciates the prayers for his recovery, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, in a recent update.

