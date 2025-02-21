Pope Francis’s doctors are optimistic but remember that: “It is not out of danger”

A week after entry into the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, two doctors (one, on behalf of the hospital, and another from the Santa Marta team), reported the health status of Pope Francis and that, despite gravity, “The treatment is working.” They also made it clear that “no danger of death.”

“The Pope is an 88 -year -old man who enters an infection. He is a fragile patient and is not out of danger. His infection is very complex and is understood, although it is evolving quite well. We need a few days for the treatment to continue evolving, ”explained Dr. Sergio Alfieri, of the Roman Hospital, this Friday at a press conference.

Francisco, who “does not receive visits” by indication of doctors is “in a good mood,” they have reported. During his entry, the Pope has only received his three secretaries and the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

As they have explained, it was difficult to detect bilateral pneumonia at the beginning of treatment, but this already begins to work, even slowly. “The Pope is aware of his limitations and his age,” said Pope’s doctors, who have detailed that there was a time when he asked the doctors if he had to confess. It does not seem to be the time, since Francisco is evolving positively although, as doctors repeated, “it is not out of danger.” “The Pope has no sepsis, but there is the risk that the infection spreads through his body,” they explained.

Francisco will be “at least” next week at the hospital before returning home Santa Marta, they said, inviting the media to avoid the Fake News Already respect the “privacy” of the Pope, before the questions of why an image of the Pontiff had not been distributed. “It will be here as long as necessary,” because these types of pneumonia need “a lot of time to recover” completely.

Francisco, meanwhile, continues to work, reading and signing documents. And it will be himself who decides if he pronounces the Angelus this Sunday. He gets up, walks to his armchair, and has a good appetite.

Doctors detailed this Friday that Francisco suffers a bronchiectasis and chronic asthmatic bronchitis and is therefore a “fragile patient” in this aspect, but that “has no other pathologies” and that he has “a strong heart” and that “is also responding well to treatment ”.

The Pope “has a lot to do” and has not thought about giving up

As Eldiario.es confirmed this Wednesday from direct sources, doctors’ appreciations were already much more encouraging than the eve, when bilateral pneumonia was detected. The pontiff’s environment wants to make it clear that no hypothesis of fatal outcome, or physical disability, much less cognitive, as some had to speculate, although this Friday the doctors have confirmed that they came to ask if he should confess.