International news agencies carried excerpts from the dialogue of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, with Al-Ittihad newspaper, and highlighted the emphasis of His Holiness during the dialogue that Hamad Al-Kaabi conducted, on the imperative not to offend religions under the pretext of freedom of expression. And newspaper websites and accounts on social networking sites.. The dialogue recorded a wide interaction on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram inside and outside the UAE.

Reuters news agency focused on Pope Francis’ intense anger at the incident of burning the Holy Qur’an, and quoted His Holiness’s saying: “I feel angry and disgusted by these actions. Any book considered sacred by its authors must be respected out of respect for its believers.”

And the CNN news network published His Holiness the Pope’s response to Al-Ittihad’s question: “What is your Holiness’s comment on the recent incident of the burning of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden? And what do you feel about such disgraceful behavior?” His Holiness said: “I feel angry and disgusted with these behaviors.” The network presented His Holiness the Pope’s assertion that “any book considered sacred by its authors must be respected out of respect for those who believe in it, and freedom of expression should never be used as a pretext.” to despise others.”

The British newspaper “The Independent” focused on denouncing His Holiness the Pope for contempt for religions, and headlined his statement that the burning of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden is “angry and disgusting.”

The Italian News Agency published parts of His Holiness the Pope’s dialogue with the “Union”, focusing on his assertion that “freedom of expression should never be used as a means of contempt for others, and allowing this is rejected and condemned.” Peace builders, not weapons makers.. It needs peace builders, not instigators of conflicts.. It needs firefighters, not arsonists.. It needs preachers, reconciliation, not those threatened with destruction.

“France 24” quoted His Holiness as saying: “Allowing the burning of the Qur’an in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, is something (rejected and condemned).” In an expanded article, it dealt with His Holiness’s emphasis on the need to respect the heavenly books and those who believe in them.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, republished the dialogue under the title: “Pope Francis praises the role of the UAE and the head of state in spreading a culture of peace, tolerance and coexistence.” It dealt with His Holiness’s affirmation of his great appreciation for the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Supporting international efforts for peace and tolerance.

WAM quoted the description of His Holiness the Pope, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, as a wonderful example of a far-sighted leader who built his country on tolerance, coexistence, education and youth, stressing that his children follow his same path.

The Dar Sciences newsletter on Abu Dhabi TV quoted His Holiness the Pope’s appreciation for the role the UAE plays in spreading a culture of peace, tolerance and coexistence, and the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support international efforts for peace and tolerance. His Holiness affirmed the importance of the Human Fraternity Document as a roadmap, and his praise for the Abrahamic House project.

The Vatican News website published the interview, and said that the Emirati newspaper, Al-Ittihad, conducted an exclusive interview with His Holiness Pope Francis, in which he highlighted the importance of the Human Fraternity Document that he signed in Abu Dhabi with His Eminence, the Grand Imam, Dr. The Abrahamic House,” saying that it bears witness that faith must nurture feelings of benevolence, dialogue, respect, and peace.

The site highlighted His Holiness the Pope’s appreciation for the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to “combating diseases all over the world, and spreading the principles of the Human Fraternity Document through concrete initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the disadvantaged and the sick.” The website affirmed, “His Holiness the Pope’s gratitude to His Highness, and the commitment of the Emirates to transform the teachings of the document into tangible actions. Good must be global, because brotherhood is universal in nature.”

The website added that the Supreme Pontiff expressed, during the interview, his deep appreciation for the United Arab Emirates and its role in spreading the culture of peace, tolerance and coexistence in the region and the world, considering that the greatness of any country in the world is not measured only by wealth, but rather by its tangible role in spreading the values ​​of peace, brotherhood, coexistence and defense. about these values.

Sky News Arabia republished His Holiness the Pope’s condemnation of the burning of the Holy Qur’an, and said that His Holiness considered this act unacceptable and condemned.

The “Arabian Business”, the Philippine “Rebeler”, the Pakistani “Geo News”, the Indian “Deccan Herald”, and dozens of Arab and international websites quoted excerpts from the dialogue, and praised the newspaper’s pioneering, as it is the first Middle Eastern newspaper to interview His Holiness the Pope.