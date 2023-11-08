The Vatican: “Yes to baptism for transsexual people, gays can act as godparents”

A transsexual person can receive baptism, can be a witness at a wedding and “can be admitted to the role of godfather or godmother” at a baptism. This was established by Pope Francis, confirming a statement by the prefect of the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Argentine cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez. It was also clarified that the child of a homosexual couple, adopted or conceived through pregnancy for others, can be baptized.

The directives are contained in the response that Fernandez wrote in response to the questions posed to him by a Brazilian bishop, signed by the Pope on 31 October and now published on the website of the same Vatican dicastery.

“Under certain conditions”, reports the online document discovered first by the French newspaper La Croix, “an adult transsexual who has also undergone hormonal treatment and sex reassignment surgery can be admitted to the role of godfather or godmother. However, since this task does not constitute a right, pastoral prudence demands that it not be permitted if there is a risk of scandal, undue legitimation or disorientation in the educational sphere of the ecclesial community”.

Cardinal Fernandez also explained that a transsexual “can receive baptism, under the same conditions as other faithful, if there are no situations in which there is a risk of generating public scandal or disorientation among the faithful”, specifying that, “when the sacrament is received without repentance for serious sins”, the baptized person does not receive “sanctifying grace” but “the sacramental character”. The cardinal then stated that “there is nothing in current universal canonical legislation that prohibits a transsexual person from being a witness to a wedding.”

Regarding the child “adopted or obtained through other methods such as a rented womb” of “two homoemotional people”, “for the child to be baptized there must be a well-founded hope that he will be educated in the Catholic religion”. A homosexual person can be a godfather or godmother at baptism, but “the case is different in which the cohabitation of two homo-affective people consists, not in simple cohabitation, but in a stable and declared more uxorio relationship, well known by the community”. Therefore, “due pastoral prudence requires that every situation be wisely considered”. Fernadez recalled that “you can still assist the person being baptized during the rite, not only as a godfather or godmother but also as witnesses of the baptismal act.” Finally, “there is nothing in the current universal canonical legislation that prohibits a homoemotional and cohabiting person from being a witness to a marriage”.