Instead of the traditional Angelus of Sundays from the window of the Vatican Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis has sent a written text in which he says he continues “with convalescence confident”, thanks the messages of closeness and on the other hand qualifies the war in Ukraine as “painful and shameful event for all humanity.”

“Tomorrow is the third anniversary of the large -scale war against Ukraine: a painful and shameful event for all humanity!” Write Pope Francis from the Gemelli polyclinic hospital. “While I renew my closeness to the martyred Ukrainian people, I invite you to remember the victims of all armed conflicts and to pray for the gift of peace in Palestine, in Israel and in every medium orient , he adds.

On his convalescence, he says that “I continue with confidence my hospitalization in the Gemelli Polyclinic, following the necessary treatment; And rest is also part of the therapy! “I thank the doctors and the health personnel of this hospital for the care that they are demonstrating to me and for the dedication with which they perform their service among the sick people,” he emphasizes.

He assures that “these days have arrived many messages of affection and I have especially impressed the children’s letters and drawings. Thank you for this closeness and for the conforting sentences that I have received from all over the world!









Due to the tone, the text will probably be written between Thursday and Friday, although naturally Pope Francis has approved before publication. In the message, Francisco proposes to the deacons, whom he had summoned this Sunday to celebrate the jubilee, that “do not be afraid to” risk love. “

First of this Sunday, the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni has said that Pope Francis has spent “a quiet night and rested.” Lets intuit that it continues in bed recovering from the respiratory crisis that suffered this Saturday. It also seems to imply that he has not been able to get up for breakfast out of bed. It is also ruled out that tonight has suffered new respiratory crises, as it has rested after one day “with more pain.”

The medical bulletin of Saturday night stressed that the clinical status of the Pope “is still critical” and explained that he had a prolonged respiratory crisis and that he needed a blood transfusion to face the fall of platelets related to anemia.

«The state of the Holy Father remains critical, so, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis has presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which has also required the application of oxygen to high flow, ”recited the medical part last night. «Today’s blood tests also showed platelet, associated with anemia, which required the administration of hemotransfusions. The Holy Father continues alert and has spent the day in an armchair, although with more pain than yesterday. At the moment, the forecast is reserved, ”he concluded.

Pope health masses

On the other hand, this morning the Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two responsible for the Dicastery for Evangelization »has celebrated in the name of the Pope a mass in the Basilica of San Pedro on the occasion of the jubilee of the deacons. «Although Francisco is in the bed of a hospital, we feel it close to us. We feel it present in the midst of us and this forces us to make our prayer even more intense so that the Lord assists him at his time of proof and illness, ”he said.

Cardinal Baldo Reina, Vicar of the Pope for the diocese of Rome, has summoned a mass this afternoon in the cathedral of the eternal city to pray «so that God holds it with his grace and fill it from the necessary force to cross this moment this moment test”.