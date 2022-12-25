Home page politics

Split

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Vatican on Saturday, December 24, 2022 © IMAGO/Stefano Spaziani

In his Christmas mass in 2022, Pope Francis addressed the believers in clear words. He also went into the Ukraine war – without explicitly naming the conflict.

Rome – After two years, Pope Francis celebrates Christmas mass again in a full St. Peter’s Basilica. In it he promotes charity and castigates wars. In the Holy Land, Christians march to Bethlehem in the traditional procession.

Rome) – Under the impression of the wars and conflicts in the world, Pope Francis opened this year’s Christmas celebrations at Christmas mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. The head of the Catholics castigated the bloody clashes – the war in Ukraine in particular caused horror in 2022. At the same time, the pontiff advocated not chasing after material things at Christmas, but taking care of charity.

Pope Francis with clear words at Christmas – “Dignity trampled on”

After the corona pandemic had only allowed limited services in the Vatican at Christmas 2020 and 2021, St. Peter’s Basilica was full again this time on Christmas Eve. According to the Holy See, around 7,000 believers were in the basilica, and around 3,000 people also followed the mass outside in St. Peter’s Square.

The pope used the sermon to condemn wars: “People who are hungry for power and money in the world even consume their neighbors, their brothers and sisters. How many wars are there! And in how many places are dignity and freedom still trampled underfoot today!” In his sermon, however, he did not directly name the Ukraine war.

Francis called the weak and poor the “main sufferers of human greed”. The 86-year-old, who followed the service largely sitting next to the altar because of his knee pain, said: “This Christmas, too, a humanity that insatiably strives for money, power and pleasure makes no room for the little ones, for the many unborn, poor people , forgotten people, just as it was with Jesus. I am thinking in particular of the children who are being devoured by war, poverty and injustice.”

Pope Francis speaks at Christmas: “We should remember”

Jesus was born without luxury and comfort – but as a result “the true richness of life came to light”, namely interpersonal relationships, as Francis emphasized. “Of course, it is not easy to leave the pleasant warmth of worldliness to embrace the austere beauty of the Grotto of Bethlehem,” he preached. “But we should remember that there is no real Christmas without the poor. Christmas is also celebrated without them, but not the Christmas of Jesus.”

However, there was renewed concern among believers about Pope Francis, as he had to spend most of the Christmas mass sitting in a wheelchair. (dpa)