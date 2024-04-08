Pope Francis will receive this Monday (8), at the Vatican, the families of some hostages who are still held captive by Hamas, as announced this Sunday (7) by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz, on an official visit to Rome.

“I thank the Pope for responding to the request to receive the families of the hostages to give them strength and support the return of those kidnapped. The pope's support has great moral and practical weight and I am convinced that it will help them return home,” said the minister in a statement.

The audience with the pope, according to the chancellor, was confirmed for today, although the Holy See has not yet given details on the matter.

The objective, Katz stressed, is to “raise awareness of the issue of hostage release and ensure that any ceasefire is conditional on the release of hostages.”

Francisco, who closely follows the war in the Middle East and has encouraged negotiations, received on November 22nd some of the families of the Israeli hostages, as well as a group of ten Palestinians with relatives living in Gaza.

Minister Katz, in turn, will also meet with the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, Paul Richard Gallagher, to whom he will convey “the importance of increasing pressure to achieve the release of the 133 people still held hostage by the terrorist group Palestinian”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that there will be no truce agreement in the Gaza Strip if the release of these people is not achieved, just six months after the October 7 attack that triggered the conflict.

The head of Israeli diplomacy is in Rome, accompanied by the families of those kidnapped and, this Sunday (7), he was received by his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, who asked to facilitate the arrival of food and medical aid to Gaza. Likewise, this Monday he will meet in Rome with Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. (With EFE Agency)