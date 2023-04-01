The Pope will preside over the Easter rites. The modalities of the Holy Week celebrations, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, “remain unchanged”.

Bergoglio, returning from a three-day hospitalization at the Gemelli hospital for “infectious bronchitis”, will face a busy week. Tomorrow, as he himself confirmed on leaving the hospital, he will preside at Mass on the Palms and lead the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square. It is possible that he too presides over the blessing of the Palms at the Obelisk, in the square.

Thursday you get to the heart of Easter Triduum with the Chrism mass, in the Vatican Basilica at 9.30; so the Pope will be in the afternoon juvenile prison of Casal del Marmo where he will celebrate Mass in Coena Domini in private form. On Friday, from 21.15 in the Colosseum he will preside over the Via Crucis. Saturday the Vigil in the Basilica from 19.30. And Easter Sunday the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Bergoglio will preside over the celebrations with a cardinal who will celebrate at the altar, a method which has already been in force for some time.