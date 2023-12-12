Pope Franciscowho has just recovered from bronchitis, will preside over all the liturgical acts of Christmas, beginning with the celebration of the Midnight Mass inside St. Peter's BasilicaThe Vatican confirmed this Tuesday.

The mass will begin at 7:30 pm Italian time (1:30 pm Colombia time) as has been customary in recent years, instead of waiting until midnight, so that later the faithful can go to dinner with their families. .

Due to his mobility problems, The pope will preside over the ceremony on one side of the altar and read the homily, the Holy See explained in a statement..

After the Eucharistic celebration, Francis, in a wheelchair, will take the Child Jesus in a procession to the Nativity scene installed in the Vatican basilica and there a group of 10 children, representing the five continents, will place flowers in front of the manger.

On Christmas morning, Jorge Bergoglio will appear again at 12 am Italian time (6 am Colombia time) on the central balcony of the loggia of the Vatican basilica, as on the day of his election, to read the Christmas Message , concentrated like every year in the evils and wars of the world and impart the blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city of Rome and the whole world).

On the 31st, First Vespers will be celebrated in St. Peter's Basilica at 5 pm Italian time (11 am Colombia time) and on January 1 the mass of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God will be celebrated, which coincides with the World Day of peace.

The Christmas celebrations will conclude on January 6, with the Epiphany mass at 10 am local time (4 am Colombia time) in San Pedro.

