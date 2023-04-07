Pope Francis will change his schedule for Holy Week for the first time this Friday, due to the cold. The Pontiff, who was admitted last week for bronchitis, will not go to the Colosseum in Rome as he usually does every year – except during the pandemic – to witness the representation of the traditional Via Crucis on Good Friday. The Holy See has reported in a statement that Bergoglio will follow from the Casa Santa Marta, the residence of priests in which he lives in the Vatican, the representation of Calvary, divided into 14 stations in which Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ, from his arrest to his crucifixion and subsequent burial in the sepulchre.

Although the Argentine pontiff has actively participated in all the events scheduled for Holy Week so far, his presence at the Via Crucis on Friday was the biggest unknown, since it is an event that lasts a long time, it takes place at night, when the The temperature drops considerably in Rome and in the open air, in a humid place where the wind tends to blow. These are all not very favorable conditions for Bergoglio, 86, who has just suffered from bronchitis that has caused him to spend three days in hospital. The Vatican had not communicated until now if Francisco would attend or not and decided to do so the same day of the event.

Francis has wanted to participate actively in the celebrations of Holy Week, the most important festivity of the liturgical year. On Holy Thursday, as he usually does, he washed the feet of a group of inmates from a juvenile prison on the outskirts of Rome. “I can’t walk well, I don’t know if I’ll manage,” he warned before kneeling before the 12 prisoners to wash their feet in a ceremony that recalls how Jesus humbly did the same with his apostles the night before his crucifixion. The Pontiff managed to complete the washing without major difficulties.

On Wednesday, he celebrated the traditional general audience outside St. Peter’s Basilica normally and in apparent good shape and toured the square aboard the popemobile to greet the faithful, bundled up, since the temperatures had dropped considerably.

On Palm Sunday he also presided over the mass that was celebrated in the Plaza de San Pedro, before a large number of faithful and read the homily. Although Bergoglio has recovered quickly, his voice sounded a little weaker than usual and the effects of bronchitis were still noticeable. Francis wanted to act normally, participated in the procession aboard the popemobile and greeted the parishioners.

The day before, on Saturday morning, Francis left the Gemelli hospital in Rome where he was hospitalized for three days and sent a message that he repeated several times: “I am still alive.” His words, in addition to being a reassuring announcement or a display of a sense of humor, were also interpreted as a message to silence the rumors about a possible resignation that tend to break out every time the Pope is in poor health.

It is expected that this Saturday Francisco will preside over the traditional Easter Vigil in the Basilica of San Pedro and on Sunday, the mass to celebrate the Resurrection in the Plaza de San Pedro. It is also scheduled that, at noon, he will pronounce from the central balcony of the basilica the traditional message to impart the blessing urbi et orbi to the city and to the world.

