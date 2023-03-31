The health conditions of Pope Francis are clearly improving. The Pontiff is pressing to leave the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, to be able to preside over the Easter rites. Bergoglio should be discharged by tomorrow, Saturday, but the last word will rest with the doctors who are currently assessing his condition day by day.

Meanwhile, words of optimism arrive from the Dean of the College of Cardinals: “Based on the information I have, he will leave Gemini tomorrow, so he will be able to preside over all the rites of Holy Week“, explains the Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re at Adnkronos. Positive sensations are also filtering from the hospital’s medical staff: the second night of hospitalization passed peacefully and already yesterday there was talk of a “significant improvement” in the health conditions of the Pope, who has been in Gemelli since Wednesday afternoon due to a respiratory infection.

“With the Pope – observes Re – in every celebration there will be a cardinal celebrant who will be responsible for the duties at the altar”. On the other hand, this is the most important period of the year for Catholics, with the Pope engaged in many rituals, starting with Palm Sunday, up to the Easter Triduum. Cardinal Sandri will celebrate Palm Sunday, “I – reiterates Re – Easter Sunday. The Pope will be there for the Urbi et Orbi, he will read the message and preside over all the rites”.

The Pope suffers from an upper respiratory tract infection, without however consequences for the lungs, as highlighted by the CT scan taken on Wednesday afternoon. The therapy is based on the intravenous administration of antibiotics, to counteract the bacteria. The picture clearly improving gives hope of resignation by tomorrow.

Naturally, the general conditions of the patient weigh on the doctors’ choices: Francesco is 86 years old, he has been suffering from knee problems and sciatica for some time now. In addition, he returned from intestinal surgery in 2021. Furthermore, Bergoglio at the age of 21, when he was a seminarian in Argentina, underwent a resection following a serious form of pneumonia: the upper lobe of his right lung was removed due to three cysts.