Pope Francis announced this Saturday that he will be vaccinated against the coronavirus “next week”, and denounced the “suicidal denial “of those who oppose to that remedy against the pandemic.

“Next week we will start doing it (get vaccinated), I already have my appointment“, the Pope said in an interview with Channel 5 of Italy that will be emitted tomorrow and of which extracts were advanced.

That assertion of the Supreme Pontiff was known shortly after the Vatican reported the death of his personal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, who had been hospitalized since December 26 for an oncological disease that it was complicated by infection with coronavirus.

“You have to do it“, insisted the Argentine pontiff, and launched:” There is a suicidal denial that I cannot explain. “

Fabrizio Soccorsi, Pope Francis’ doctor who died of health complications after catching the coronavirus.

“I think from an ethical point of view everyone should be vaccinated, because you not only endanger your health, your life, but also those of others, “he explained in that interview.

He also recalled that “when he was a boy” there was an “epidemic of poliomyelitis, as a result of which many children were paralyzed and everyone anxiously awaited a vaccine (…) When the vaccine arrived they gave it with sugar”, he recalled Pope Francis.

“Then we grew up in the shadow of vaccines, against measles, against this, against that … vaccines that were given to children,” he added.

And he closed: “I don’t know why some say ‘no, the vaccine is dangerous’, but if the doctors present it as something that can be good, that does not present particular risks, why not do it“asked the pontiff.

