It is a hernia that forms on a previous abdominal scar which can grow larger and cause serious consequences. The operation has a positive prognosis, especially if planned

Pope Francis in the hospital for a laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall due to an incarcerated incisional hernia, as the Holy See wrote in a note.

What is an incarcerated laparocele?



a hernia that forms over a scar from a previous surgery. It can enlarge and become incarcerated or strangulated, causing various complications. The Pope in 2021 had been operated on for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon (HERE the article with the explanation of the pathology, ed

): the scar in question is the one relating to the 2021 surgery. The “incarcerated” incisional hernia means that the contents of this hernial sac (since adhesions are created inside) more or less blocked, he says Giampiero CampanelliDirector of General Surgery and Hernia Center, Sant’Ambrogio Institute, Milan.



What can be the causes that favor the appearance of incisional hernia?



There are many risk factors,” he explains Bells —: patients may have had infections in the first operation, diabetes as an additional risk factor, smoking, multiple previous operations.

We know that in March the Pope was hospitalized for pneumonia,

Could it have influenced?



More than pneumonia, what may be a trigger for bronchopneumopathy, i.e. if the pneumonia manifested itself with large cough (and therefore the increase in pressure inside the abdominal cavity): this is a risk factor, replies the expert.

What can be the symptoms?



The note from the Holy See speaks of recurring, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes: the symptoms of an incisional hernia, especially when imprisoned, can be heavy and serious consequences on the organism: The painful and important symptomatology with the distension of the belly. The Pope probably had sub occlusive episodeshis body was no longer good, there was this intestine leaking into this bag and then they rightly decided that he needed to be operated on, confirms the specialist.

How to intervene

in these cases?



The Pope’s operation is done under general anesthesia and includes surgery of laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, informs the Holy See. The resolutive treatment of incisional hernia may require the application of a mesh of synthetic material whose purpose is to reinforce the wall in which the failure of the tissues that caused it had occurred. The ideal method is to close the peritoneal cavity, i.e. isolate the viscera, and in this space a real pocket is created, inside which a network a non-absorbable (prosthesis). that gets behind the muscles, says Campanelli.

What is the prognosis for these operations?



Pope Francis’ hospitalization will last several days to allow for the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery, the Holy See specified. The intervention itself is not complex: In general, the operation for incisional incisional hernia is imprisoned if not done urgently no problem, even in an 87-year-old man like the Pope – specifies the expert -. Recovery times, if the surgery is done optimally, are a week with “open” intervention, with the robotic technique even less.