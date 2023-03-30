The Vatican confirmed that the Argentine pontiff had experienced respiratory problems in recent days, which caused him to be admitted this Wednesday, March 29, to a hospital located in the city of Rome. The ecclesiastical authorities mentioned that Pope Francis will be hospitalized for “several days” in the medical institution.

Pope Francis, 86, attended his weekly general audience in the hallowed hall earlier this Wednesday, March 29. However, the Vatican announced the cancellation of a televised interview with the pontiff for a “planned medical visit” at the same time.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni informed public opinion that the reason for Pope Francis’ hospitalization is not a Covid-19 infection.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection that will require a few days of medical treatment in the hospital,” Bruni said in a press release.

The director of the @HolySeePress reported this afternoon that “in recent days the #Pope Francisco has complained of some respiratory difficulties.” The result showed a respiratory infection that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/4RC2qv09oX — Vatican News (@vaticannews_es) March 29, 2023



The Holy See thanked the shows of support for the Holy Father, as his followers know him, and issued a message from the pontiff: “Pope Francis is moved by the numerous messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.”

Pope Francis suffers from a medical condition known as Diverticulitis, which causes constant inflammation of the colon, a disease that took him to the hospital in 2021, where a part of the affected organ was removed.

In addition, the Argentine pontiff has expressed on multiple occasions that he has mobility problems in the knee, which is why he must use a cane or a wheelchair on his trips outside the Vatican. Kazakhstan, Bahrain, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were the last nations he visited.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir welcomes Pope Francis at the Juba International Airport during his apostolic journey, in Juba, South Sudan, on February 3, 2023. © Vatican media / Reuters

Despite the above, Francisco has vocalized that it is not within his plans to resign from his position as the highest authority of the Catholic Church, and he does not intend to cancel his visits either.

With AP and Reuters