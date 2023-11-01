“Between Maradona and Messi, who do I prefer? I’ll say a third. Pelé”: these are the words of Pope Francis during the long interview granted this evening to the director of Tg1 Gian Marco Chiocci. “Maradona as a player is great, a great man. But as a man he failed. Poor guy slipped up with the court of those who praised him and didn’t help him. He came to visit me here the first year of his pontificate and then he had the end. He is curious: many sportsmen end badly. Even in boxing. Messi is very correct. He is a gentleman. But for me of these three the great gentleman is Pelé. A man with a heart. I spoke to Pelé, I met him once on a plane when I was in Buenos Aires, we talked. A man of such great humanity. The three are great. Each with their specialty. Messi is good at the moment. And Pelé was good.”