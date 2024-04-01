Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

After his inauguration in 2013, Francis immediately broke with the conservatism of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

Vatican – Under the leadership of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church has embarked on a course aimed at greater openness and inclusiveness. This is particularly evident in the reception of same-sex couples and divorced Catholics. The Pope also has a clear position on issues like this Climate changeinequality, global capitalism and interreligious dialogue, which differ from the traditional teachings of the Church.

Francis' measures against conservative critics:

Joseph Strickland, a bishop in Texas known for holding conservative views within the Catholic Church, was fired by Francis near the end of 2023. Strickland has in the past expressed criticism of some of Pope Francis' decisions and statements, particularly regarding issues such as family and sexual morality and liturgical practice.

According to media reports, the measures taken by Francis against his conservative American critics are considered historic. Massimo Faggioli, a renowned church historian, emphasizes that such a tour has not been seen for centuries.

Pope Francis' progressive views on LGBTQ+ issues divide the Catholic Church

Loud Newsweek A central point of resistance from the conservative faction within the church is Pope Francis' progressive stance towards LGBTQ+ people. Under his leadership, that attitude has softened, culminating last year in the pope's approval of a groundbreaking decision to allow priests to give blessings to same-sex couples under certain circumstances.

Worldwide outcry: Cardinals and bishops called on to resist

The opposition to this decision was global. According to information, around 90 clergy, scholars and authors from different parts of the world published a joint letter calling on all Catholic cardinals and bishops to oppose the Vatican document. Particularly strong backlash came from Africa, a region with strong growth of the Catholic Church, where the idea was described as “contrary to the will of God.”

Since taking office in 2013, Pope Francis has consistently followed the conservative course of his predecessor Benedict XVI. leave. His initial questioning of whether one could be gay and still seek the Lord and have good will clearly demonstrated his intent to move the church in a more progressive direction.

Positions himself in the debate about gender equality: Pope Francis. © Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Criticism of conservative bishops in the USA

Despite ongoing attacks from conservative bishops in the United States, Francis sent a clear message to his critics last year. Over the summer, he criticized some conservative members of the U.S. Catholic Church for their “backward” stance, noting that they displayed “an extremely strong, organized and reactionary attitude” by replacing faith with political ideology. Towards the end of the year he took active action against them.

In his Easter message, Pope Francis calls for action against crises and human trafficking

Pope Francis waves to the faithful after celebrating Easter mass in St. Peter's Square. © Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa

The pontiff's Easter message spanned a wide range of global conflicts and crises affecting people in countries such as Sudan, Haiti and Myanmar. He called on political leaders to actively combat human trafficking and combat exploitative structures. He also advocated a “full exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine”.

Pope Francis addresses suffering in Syria and Lebanon

The pontiff also recalled the difficult situation of the people of Syria, who have been suffering from the devastating effects of a protracted war for 14 years. He paid particular attention to Lebanon, which has long suffered from institutional blockages and a profound economic and social crisis, which is now being further exacerbated by tensions on the border with Israel.

Despite health problems, the 87-year-old pope celebrated Easter Mass in St. Peter's Basilica and spoke of the need to overcome the “walls of selfishness and indifference” to realize peace. The cancellation of his participation in the Stations of the Cross procession in Rome and speculation about his health fueled renewed discussions about his physical condition. (dpa/jek)