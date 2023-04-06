In an unprecedented act, Pope Francis washed the feet of twelve young men detained in a juvenile prison in Rome, as part of the Christian tradition of Holy Thursday. Despite having been hospitalized last week for bronchitis, the 86-year-old Argentine pontiff complied with this rite of humility, which represents the gesture that Christ had with his apostles before being sentenced to death .

Popeleaning on a cane and with a smile on his face, washed and kissed the feet of the young detainees, including two girls and a Muslim man, exchanging words and kisses with them. The ceremony was broadcast live for the first time by the Vatican.

Since his election to the throne of Peter in 2013, Pope Francis has decided to take this celebration outside the Vatican and visit places that represent a call for social justice. On this occasion, the pontiff visited the Casal del Marmo prison, in the north of the Italian capital, where he had already performed this rite in 2013.

Pope Francis in a Holy Thursday ritual in a prison in Rome. AFP photo

Pope Francis’ action has been considered a historic and revolutionary gesture, demonstrating once again his commitment to those most in need and his spirit of humility. Despite his health ailments, the pontiff continues to be an example for millions of Catholics around the world.

Besides of Holy ThursdayPope Francis presided over the traditional Chrism mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica on Thursday morning, in which the holy oil that will be used for other sacraments during the year is blessed.

On Sundayon the occasion of the EasterPope Francis will impart the blessing “Urbi et Orbi” to the city and the world, and will read his traditional message on world problems.

Being one of the most influential religious leaders on the planet, every act of Pope Francis is news of interest to millions of people. This historic gesture in the celebration of Holy Thursday is no exception, and is one more example of his commitment to social justice and humility.